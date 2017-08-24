Portsmouth inmate dies at hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – An inmate at the Portsmouth City Jail has died at a local hospital Wednesday, according to the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office.

The 56-year-old female arrived at the jail Monday and was booked for grand larceny and went to court Tuesday. She would have been sent to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Wednesday because Portsmouth City Jail does not hold female inmates.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, deputies noticed that she was in physical distress and immediately called for medics. The inmate was transported to Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

The sheriffs have completed an initial internal investigation and police are currently doing a follow-up investigation. The inmate’s name will not be released at this time, and investigators will notify next of kin when it is deemed appropriate.