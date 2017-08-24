× Police need help identifying suspects who broke into Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police need your help to identify two suspects who broke into a home in Virginia Beach while the residents were sleeping upstairs.

According to police, on June 1, 2017 between 4:40 and 5:10 a.m., two suspects entered a home in the 4300 block of Gadwall Place. That’s off S. Plaza Trail near Holland Rd.

The suspects got into the house through a living room window and searched several rooms in the home.

The residents were home and sleeping at the time.

One of the suspects finally spotted the home surveillance cameras and they left without taking anything.

Take a look at the surveillance video below to see if you recognize either suspect.

If you know who they are, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: VBTIP to 274637 along with your tip

Submit online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.