Norfolk and Williamsburg outlets to hold Labor Day Weekend clearance sale

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Premium Outlets and Williamsburg Premium Outlets are celebrating the end of summer with the Labor Day Weekend Clearance Sale.

Starting Friday, September 1, through Monday, September 4, there will be deals and savings up to 65% off.

Norfolk Premium Outlets and Williamsburg Premium Outlets will be extending their hours to ensure shoppers make the most out of the three-day weekend.

WHEN:

Friday, September 1: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, September 2: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 3: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Monday, September 4: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

To find more information on sales visit, premiumoutlets.com/norfolk or premiumoutlets.com/williamsburg