Hampton Roads public school bus routes for 2017-18

It’s back to school time! Looking for information on what bus your child rides and where they’ll be picked up and dropped off?
We’ve compiled a list of where you can go to get that information easily!
- CHESAPEAKE
Note: Bus route information for the 2017/18 school year will be available soon
- HAMPTON
- NEWPORT NEWS
Note: Information on bus stops/routes will be available August 30
- NORFOLK
- PORTSMOUTH
- SUFFOLK
Note: Bus route information for the 2017/18 school year will be available soon
- VIRGINIA BEACH
- WILLIAMSBURG-JCC
- YORK
