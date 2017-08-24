× First Warning Traffic – Thursday bridge openings and road work overnight at area bridges and tunnels

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

James River Bridge 7:30 AM

Coleman Bridge 10:00 AM

FULL RAMP CLOSURES SCHEDULED ON I-64 WEST AT VA-143 (EXIT 243B) August 24

YORK COUNTY — Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the I-64 west off-ramp to VA-143 north (Exit 243B) on August 24, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic will be detoured as follows:

Take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway (VA-199 west)

Keep right and follow signs for VA-143 detour

Exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit

Additional scheduled lane closures for the I-64 Widening project this week include:

NORFOLK – The I-64 West entrance ramp from Northampton will be closed Thursday, August 24, from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

HIGH RISE BRIDGE: TWO EXTENDED OPENINGS SUNDAY MORNING 20-minute stoppages at 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

CHESAPEAKE – Traffic will be stopped early this Sunday, Aug. 27, at the I-64 High Rise Bridge for two extended openings so workers can perform maintenance work on the span. The first bridge lift will begin at 4 a.m. and last approximately 20 minutes. Workers will then lower the bridge and allow traffic to clear. The bridge will be lifted again at about 5 a.m. for another 20 minutes so crews can finish the work.

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES Friday, August 18 to Friday, August 25

Railroad Ave to VA164 West: Left lane closure from Railroad Ave. to VA164 West on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT August 20-26

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west August 20-24, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255). The Sunday night eastbound closure will not begin before 10 p.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) August 20-24, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Full ramp closure overnight on I-64 west to VA-143 (exit 243B) on August 21 and August 23-24, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Detour in place.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows: Eastbound at the HRBT August 20-24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. On I-64 west between Granby Street and the Willoughby Bridge August 21-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures on I-664 south from 26 th Street (Exit 6) to Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) in Newport News: August 25 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. August 26 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Northbound from the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel to 25 th Street (Exit 6) in Newport News: Alternating lane closures August 23-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures August 25 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures August 26 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures westbound August 20-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures eastbound August 23-24 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway and ramps from I-564 east/west will be closed as follows: The Reversible Roadway will be closed August 21-25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures westbound August 20-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between the HRBT and I-664 south. Alternating lane closures at the ramp in both directions from I-64 to I-664 south: August 20-24 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 25 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. August 26 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: August 20-24 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 25 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. August 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place: From I-664 north, the off-ramp to College Drive west (Exit 8) will be closed August 22-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. From College Drive west, the on-ramp to I-664 north will be closed August 22-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. From I-664 north/south, the ramp to Route 164 east (Exit 9) will be closed August 23-24 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 164 Eastbound, Portsmouth: Full ramp closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. Detours will be in place: Alternating lane closures August 20-24 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between the I-664 interchange and Towne Point Road. The ramp from Route 164 to Towne Point Road will be closed August 22-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. From College Drive in both directions, the ramp to Route 164 east will be closed August 22-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 17 Southbound, Suffolk: Full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place: The ramp to Route 164 east will be closed August 22-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp to I-664 north will be closed August 22-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Alternating lane closures across all lanes, ramp closures and single-lane closures as follows: Single-lane closures eastbound August 20-24 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. near the entrance to the Reversible Roadway. Single-lane closures eastbound August 20-24 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. at the ramp from I-64 east to I-564 west. Alternating lane closures westbound August 20-24 from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Terminal Boulevard and Gate 3A. The Terminal Boulevard on-ramp will also be closed. Single-lane closures westbound at the Runway Tunnel August 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures eastbound August 21-26 from noon to 2:30 p.m. Dual-lane closures eastbound August 20-25 from 8 p.m. to noon the following day.

I-64/Northampton Boulevard Interchange Project, Norfolk: Nightly lane closures will occur for interchange improvements as follows: I-64 West entrance ramp from Northampton Boulevard will be closed Thursday, August 24 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Northampton Boulevard between the I-64 entrance and exit ramps. CAUTION: I-64 West on-ramp and merge lane from Northampton are narrowed and a concrete barrier is installed. Please use caution when entering I-64 West from Northampton.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures August 20-26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road. A full closure of Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Almeda Avenue will is underway in the month of August. Detours for motorists traveling eastbound and westbound on Robin Hood Road direct traffic to use Military Highway, East Princess Anne Road and Almeda Avenue.

