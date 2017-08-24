51-year-old man found shot to death in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. – The shooting death of a 51-year-old man is under investigation in Edenton.

Officers with the Edenton Police Department responded to 215 E. Church Street at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found 51-year-old Ronald Taylor of 313 E. Church Street, lying on the sidewalk unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers started CPR on Taylor and he was taken to Vidant Chowan Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and the Elizabeth City Police Department provided a K9 tracking dog for assistance. However, a suspect was not located.

The shooting does not appear to be random, Edenton Police say. The victim may have known the offender.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Edenton Police Department Sergeant Laura Wilkins at 252-482-5144.