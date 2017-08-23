Suffolk Police looking for man wanted in connection with assault

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with an assault that happened on August 18.

Police responded to the area of Greenfield Crescent and Carolina Road for a reported assault at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The victim told police she was walking in the area when she was assaulted. She received minor injuries as a result of the assault.

The man is described as a dark-skinned black man believed to be in his late 20’s or early 30’s, approximately 5’7”, last seen wearing black shorts and an orange hoodie.

Anyone that can identify the subject or that has information is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.