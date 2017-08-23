Portsmouth to host 4th Annual Virginia Craft Beer & Wine Festival in September

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Pavilion will hold The 4th Annual Virginia Craft Beer and Wine Festival on Saturday, September 16, from 2-6 p.m.

Admission will allow free samples of Craft Beer and Wine from Virginia breweries and wineries. Tickets include a festival glass and live entertainment.

There will be over 60 varieties of Virginia craft beers and more than 25 different wines will be offered.

Local breweries include: Alewerks Brewing Company, Back Bay Brewing Company, Bold Mariner Brewing Company, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Center of the Universe, Champion Brewing Company, Commonwealth Brewing Company, Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Legend Brewing Company, O’Connor Brewing Company, Port City Brewing Company, Potter’s Craft Cider, Smartmouth Brewing Company, South Street Brewing Company, St. George Brewing Company, Starr Hill Brewing Company, Sunken City Brewing Company, Young Veterans Brewing Company, and more.

Local Wineries include: Barboursville Winery, Horton Winery, Lake Anna Winery, Prince Michel Winery, Rapidan River Winery, Trump Winery and Williamsburg Winery.

Early Bird tickets for the Portsmouth Pavilion Virginia Craft Beer and Wine Festival are $20 while supplies last, $30 in advance and $35 the week of the event.

Click here for tickets. Tickets are also available for purchase at The Pavilion Box Office (16 Crawford Circle, Portsmouth), Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Proceeds support the Virginia Legends Walk Foundation.