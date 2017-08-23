Missing sailor once lived in Hampton Roads, mom says

170821-N-OU129-022
CHANGI NAVAL BASE, REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE – Damage to the portside is visible as the Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) steers towards Changi Naval Base, Republic of Singapore, following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore on Aug. 21. Significant damage to the hull resulted in flooding to nearby compartments, including crew berthing, machinery, and communications rooms. Damage control efforts by the crew halted further flooding. The incident will be investigated. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/Released)
CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Kenneth Smith is one of ten missing sailors following the collision of the USS John S. McCain with a ship in Southeast Asia, Smith’s mom said.
April Brandon says her son grew up in Michigan and then moved to Hampton Roads as teenager with his father. Neighbors in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake say Smith used to live there with his father, but moved away several years ago.
“He’s a great kid. He’s a hero,” Brandon said. In another Facebook post, Brandon added that there was no news yet. “Please keep hope, continue forward with your day, hug your family, love one another, pray or vibe positively, whatever it is you do. To the families of the other missing sailors, you’re in my thoughts, my heart is at sea with yours,” she wrote.
Ten sailors were reported missing following the collision early Monday morning. The Navy reported some remains have been recovered. The Navy also announced it plans to remove Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin as the Commander of the 7th Fleet.