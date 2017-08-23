Keeping it REEL on Lake Prince in Suffolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - On the hunt for big bass on Lake Prince in Suffolk. News 3's Kurt Williams is Keeping it REEL with my fishing buddies Hank and Lonnie. We showed up shortly after sunrise and scoured the lake looking for the hotspots, ducking in and out of coves.



Hank was using an artificial bait that he had picked up from Walmart the day before, "This is the six inch lizard June-bug. "

It's made by Zoom Bait Company and as Hank adds, "The key is this tail--bass can't resist it." Yep, that lime green tail was working for one of us---and it wasn't me. Hank pulled in four nice size large mouth bass in the four hours we were out there.

Lonnie was using live bait, red wigglers and while he wasn't hauling in anything big, he was having a blast hooking bream, nearly cast after cast.

Me? I was catching tree branches...that was the only thing I hooked.

I can't figure it out since I was using the same Zoom artificial lizard as Hank. And if that's not bad enough, one fish that Lonnie hooked actually got the last laugh; it peed on me-- no joke---watch the video of us out on Lake Prince.

And to see other Keeping It REEL stories click here:

Kayak fishing on Rudee Inlet

On the hunt for crappie on Lake Smith