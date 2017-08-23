Game of Thrones’ Hodor to appear at Harbor Park

NORFOLK, Va. – Looks like winter’s coming a little early this year.

The Norfolk Tides will host a special appearance by Kristian Nairn, known for his role as Hodor on HBO’s popular sci-fi drama “Game of Thrones,” at Harbor Park on August 28, according to the team’s official Facebook page.

Nairn will appear on the field before the game and will sign autographs on the concourse after the first pitch. The Tides will face off against the Gwinnett Braves.

Nairn, who stands at 6 feet 11 inches, is a native of Northern Ireland and has enjoyed popularity as a recurring character on the HBO series since it debuted in 2011. He is traveling as a DJ with the Rave of Thrones tour throughout the summer.

The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” premiered on July 16 and is scheduled to conclude on August 27.

Click here for tickets to the game.