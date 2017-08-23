× First Warning Forecast: Cold front brings showers, storms and refreshing temperatures

We are tracking showers and storms this evening associated with a cold front. Some storms may become strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours. We’ll continue with showers and storms overnight with lows in the low and mid 70s. It will be really humid before the front passes with more comfortable conditions behind the front. Dewpoints will drop into the 60s by Thursday morning. Most of the rain should move out by Thursday morning, but we’re keeping a slight chance.

Thursday will be much more refreshing with highs in the lower 80s, with clearing skies throughout the day.

Looks like the end of the work week will be dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s. The weekend is looking beautiful with a mix of sun and clouds and slim chances for rain. Expect highs in the upper 70s!

Tonight: Showers and storms (50%). Lows in the low and mid 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A slight chance for a morning shower, then drier conditions. Not as humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Harvey expected to strengthen as it heads for the Texas coast. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 2 mph. On the forecast track, Harvey should be approaching the Texas coast late Friday.

4:00 PM CDT Wed Aug 23

Location: 21.6°N 92.6°W

Moving: NW at 2 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

