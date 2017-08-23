Boy locked in basement, forced to eat carrots, had orangey tint, warrant states

Provo, UT (KSL) — A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an “orangey” tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.

Clarissa Anne Tobiasson, 27, and Brett Parker Tobiasson, 31, were charged Aug. 9 in 4th District Court with child abuse, a second-degree felony. The couple is accused of “disciplining” their adopted son by locking him in a basement room for many hours each day, often with no light, and requiring him to eat a certain amount of carrots each day, according to charging documents.

A recently unsealed search warrant in 4th District Court went into more detail about the diet the Tobiassons allegedly forced upon the boy. The warrant states: