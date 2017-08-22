× Virginia Beach Police investigate after electronics and musical equipment were stolen from church

Virginia Beach, Va. – A pastor reported to Virginia Beach Police that someone broke into the New Day Church and stole electronics and musical equipment including a Fender Strat electric guitar.

The incident happened back on July 26th.

Virginia Beach Police tracked down the stolen guitar at Guitar Center, according to court records.

They also found a man who sold the guitar to the business, but he said he bought the guitar from someone on the app Letgo.

Police are activity investigating this situation.

Records indicate there are possibly other suspects.