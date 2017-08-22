NBA official and founder of Men for Hope Tony Brothers on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tony Brothers is entering his 23rd season as an NBA official and has officiated 1,333 regular season games, 106 playoff games including the 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 NBA Finals.

He is also founder of Men for Hope will be holding its Annual Celebrity Weekend Extravaganza to raise awareness and funds in support of underserved men and their families through education, financial literacy, and life skills development.

For more information visit www.menforhopeva.org.

Celebrity Hope Concert

Sunday, September 17, 2016 – 6 p.m.

Chrysler Hall – Norfolk, Va.

This weekend finale event will feature 80s and 90s music performed by Hip-Hop and R&B legends, En Vogue, Doug E. Fresh, and Stokley Williams of Mint Condition.

Trailblazer Awards Gala

Friday, September 15, 2017 – 7:30 p.m.

Chrysler Hall – Norfolk, Va.

This inaugural event will honor 10 local leaders for their contributions to the Hampton Roads Community across various industries/sectors.

Community Forum – Coffee and Conversation, Part II

Saturday, September 16, 2017 – 2 p.m.

Norfolk Waterside Marriott – Norfolk, Va.

This event is free and open to the public, and will provide an open dialogue with community leaders on the current racial climate.

“Fresh” 80s and 90s Party

Saturday, September 16, 2017 – 9 p.m.

Norfolk Waterside Marriott – Norfolk, Va.

This 80s and 90s party will feature nationally-recognized DJ, Kid Capri.

The Moses Malone Celebrity Golf Classic

Sunday, September 17, 2016 – 8 a.m.

Cahoon Plantation – Chesapeake, Va.

Named in honor of Moses Malone, former NBA Hall of Famer and longtime supporter of Men for Hope, the Celebrity Golf Classic will feature NBA and NFL athletes at Cahoon Plantation Golf Club.