Man accused of slamming into back of patrol car, trying to ‘take out’ deputy

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WTVR)— A King George man has been charged with attempted capital murder of a law-enforcement officer after police say he tried to “take out” a deputy Sunday, according to CBS 6.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as Reginald Van Robinson Jr., 26, rammed a deputy’s cruiser from behind and said he was trying to “take you out.”

The incident happened around noon Sunday when Deputy Steve Patla was on patrol on State Route 205, the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reports.

King George County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Kecia Wharton told the paper that a gray Honda SUV crashed into the back of Patla’s patrol vehicle.

Officials say that Robinson fled the scene. After a short pursuit, the 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody. When asked why he rammed into the deputy’s vehicle, Robinson allegedly replied, “I was trying to take you out.”

Robinson has been charged with attempted capital murder of a law-enforcement officer, with felony eluding, hit and run and multiple traffic offenses.

He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.