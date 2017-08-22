Authorities looking for two dogs that bit person in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – The Peninsula Health District is looking for two dogs that bit a person on August 18 in the Fenwick Hills subdivision of James City County.

The dogs have been described as possibly being Schnauzers.

Once identified, the dogs will not be taken from their owners, only placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

If the dogs are not found, the victim may have to undergo post-exposure treatment for the prevention of rabies.

Anyone who has seen dogs that could be involved in this incident are asked to call the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277.