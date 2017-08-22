A couple decides to make a final gift of compassion on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - A Kaiser Family Foundation survey reveals that only 27% of Americans, including about half of adults age 65 and over, do any end-of-life planning, such as wills, advance medical directives and pre-need funeral planning. Our partners at Growing Bolder share the story of a couple who has decided to make a final gift of compassion -- a living legacy that will also help save lives for decades.