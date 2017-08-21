Virginia Beach man arrested for filming children in church bathroom

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man has been arrested for filming children in a church bathroom, police say.

Back in April, a report was filed after a minor found a camera in a bathroom in The United Methodist Church on 19th Street. According to reports, the offense occurred on March 30.

Police determined that the camera belonged to a man named Dillon Jacobs.

Jacobs was arrested and taken to jail on August 17. He has been charged with three counts of unlawful filming of a minor and one count of attempted unlawful filming of a minor.

He was released on a $5,000 bond from the court today.