Suffolk Police arrest two in stabbing incident

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two men have been arrested in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred early Monday morning at a residence in the 9000 block of 1st Street.

Jacob Richard Zeno, 19, of Franklin, was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and Shoot, Cut, Stab or Wound in Commission of a Felony; and James Kenneth Rhoten, Jr., 29, of Courtland, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 1:11 a.m. that advised crews that an adult male was assaulted by acquaintances. The victim, Charles Arthur Barnes, 22, of Suffolk, received emergency medical treatment and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.