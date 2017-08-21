× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A nice view of the Solar Eclipse

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny, hot, and humid… Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, especially inland. We will see plenty of sunshine today with just a few clouds, good news for the eclipse! Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s by midday, will hold or even cool slightly during the eclipse, then warm a few more degrees. Rain chances will be slim overall but a “pop up” shower is possible.

Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the lower 90s. With the humidity, it feel like the upper 90s to near 100 tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances will remain slim, with the best chances south of the Albemarle Sound.

A cold front will move in late Wednesday. We’ll see showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Rain could become heavy at times. Highs will return to near 90 on Wednesday, then a cool down behind the front. Highs will drop into the lower 80s to end the work week. Showers will continue into Thursday but storm chance will be low.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Muggy. Lows in the mid 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching the remnants of Harvey over the west-central Caribbean Sea. Some development of this system is still possible before it reaches the coast of Belize or the Yucatan Peninsula early Tuesday. The disturbance is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche early Wednesday, where environmental conditions are expected to be more conducive for redevelopment.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

A trough of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles NNE of the southeastern Bahamas is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms that extend southeastward toward Puerto Rico. Environmental conditions are expected to be unfavorable for development of this system during the next day or so while it moves WNW at about 15 mph toward the northern Bahamas and southern Florida. Conditions could become a little more conducive for development later in the week when the system is near Florida or the adjacent waters of the western Atlantic or eastern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 21st

1969 Flooding: Crest Richmond Westham 24.91′ (Camille)

2007 Thunderstorm Wind Damage Prince Edward, Amelia, Nottoway, Hanover, Henrico, City of Suffolk, City of Virginia Beach, Isle of Wight, Chesapeake

