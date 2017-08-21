Good advice for parents before the kids head back to school on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va - Now is the time to start thinking back to school: know your child’s school supplies list and school dress code before shopping, is your child attending a new school? Is there an orientation? Do you know your child’s bus schedules? Does your child have the necessary vaccinations?

Jason Samuels , Program Manager for School Age Programs in Hampton helps us get ready and tells us all about the programs available for parents in his city.

Presented by Hampton Healthy Families Partnership

www.hampton.gov/healthyfamilies

757-727-1300