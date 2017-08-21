ALDI to hold hiring event in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One of America’s favorite grocery stores is hiring!

ALDI will host a hiring event for its Virginia Beach and Chesapeake stores Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Opportunities include positions for Store Associate at $12.50 per hour and Shift Manager at $17 per hour.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday-Sunday. A high school diploma or GED and retail experience is preferred

Interested applicants must be able to lift 45 pounds. A drug screening and background check will be conducted.

ALDI offers employees generous wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry. Staff averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage. The chain was recently named to the Forbes 2017 list of America’s Best Large Employers for the third consecutive year.

The hiring event will take place at the Holiday Inn on 5655 Greenwich Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462.