Pumpkin flavored coffee, donuts return to Dunkin’ Donuts at the end of August

Where did summer go?!

Fall flavors are returning to Dunkin’ Donuts on August 28, including pumpkin–a fall staple.

Pumpkin coffees, donuts, donut hole treats, muffins and an all new pumpkin cream cheese spread will make appearances on the menu.

Dunkin’ is also adding a new maple-flavored menu to its fall lineup. There will be new maple pecan flavored coffees and a maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich.

A festive fall donut with red icing and chocolate and orange sprinkles is also joining the menu.

Finally, for fall brew-at-home options, Dunkin’ Donuts Pumpkin flavored K-Cups will be available in a box of 14, and will be available at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants as well as online at http://shop.dunkindonuts.com.