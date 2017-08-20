Hampton makes list of underrated beer towns

HAMPTON, Va. – The City of Hampton made Tasting Table’s list of beer towns that “deserve your attention.”

“Hampton, Virginia, is an ideal choice for anyone who enjoys history alongside their hops,” the website says.

Tasting Table mentions The St. George Brewing Co., which is one of Virginia’s oldest microbreweries that’s been running for almost 20 years.

The website gives a shoutout to Oozlefinch Craft Brewery, which is close to the Fort Monroe National Monument.

Bull Island Brewery was noted for it’s beautiful view of the Hampton River.