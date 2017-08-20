× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more heat, then a 10° drop

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking more heat, humidity and sunshine.

High pressure will move off the coast tonight, which will help pump in more heat and humidity. Winds will turn to the south tonight. We could see a little bit of patchy fog overnight and tomorrow morning. Especially on the Eastern Shore. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday is looking dry with plenty of sunshine, which is good news for folks who want to view the eclipse! Highs will vary throughout the 80s to near 90. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Conditions will remain dry with sunshine.

A cold front will move in late Wednesday. We’ll see showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Rain could become heavy at times. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Showers will continue into Thursday. Doesn’t look like we’ll have to deal with any storms though. The biggest story will be the 10 degree temperature drop. Highs on Thursday in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

High pressure will build in for the rest of the week and weekend with very pleasant weather. Highs in the lower 80s with clear to partly cloudy skies

Tropical Update

We are also keeping an eye on three areas of low pressure in the Atlantic.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

