Community takes action for Chesapeake girl in need of service dog

Lori Lucas told us her daughter has suffered from life threatening wheat and peanut allergies since she was six months old.
To help keep her from having a deadly medical episode, the family is looking to purchase a service dog.
The only problem, it comes with a $9,000 price tag - too much for the Lucas family to afford.
They also said insurance won't help cover the cost.
Now, Ellie's aunt is taking action.
Christie Lewter created a cookbook, "Cooking for a Cure - Puppy Love for Ellie".
The spiral book is full of recipes from family and friends all hoping to give Ellie a new outlook on life.
Since publishing in a July, they've raised $3,000 and in the process of ordering more books.
Ellie said the dog, named Tiana, will give new meaning to her young life - independence.