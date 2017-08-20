Community takes action for Chesapeake girl in need of service dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The family of 12-year-old Ellie Lucas hopes putting pen to paper will help keep her alive.

Lori Lucas told us her daughter has suffered from life threatening wheat and peanut allergies since she was six months old.

To help keep her from having a deadly medical episode, the family is looking to purchase a service dog.

The only problem, it comes with a $9,000 price tag - too much for the Lucas family to afford.

They also said insurance won't help cover the cost.

Now, Ellie's aunt is taking action.

Christie Lewter created a cookbook, "Cooking for a Cure - Puppy Love for Ellie".

The spiral book is full of recipes from family and friends all hoping to give Ellie a new outlook on life.

Since publishing in a July, they've raised $3,000 and in the process of ordering more books.

Ellie said the dog, named Tiana, will give new meaning to her young life - independence.