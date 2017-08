VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Marine scientists with the Virginia Aquarium excavated a loggerhead sea turtle’s nest on Thursday.

While excavating the nest, the scientists found two turtles hanging around after their brothers and sisters left.

One even hatched on camera!

The aquarium says the loggerhead sea turtles are considered a threatened species.

The turtles will eventually end up in the gulf stream, which is 60 miles from Virginia Beach.