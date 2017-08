VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach firefighters are currently investigating a house fire in the Fairfield section of the city.

Around 4:07 p.m. crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Astor Lane. When units arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor window.

The fire was marked under control within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

