Two dead in single-vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two people have died following a crash in the 7900 block of Gates Road in rural Suffolk.

It happened on Saturday around 1 p.m.

According to police, the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 7900 block of Gates Road is closed and detours are in place at Corinth Chapel Road and Gates Road, and Ellis Road and Gates Road. The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

