‘Pack’ your pigskin: Redskins host Packers in preseason home opener

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Redskins make their 2017 preseason FedExField debut Saturday, when the team plays host to the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on WTKR News 3 – Hampton Roads home of the Redskins.

The Redskins will return to their home turf, where the franchise has won 11 of its last 12 preseason contests dating back to 2011. For Head Coach Jay Gruden, the game represents an opportunity to see growth in his team since last week’s 23-3 loss at Baltimore. “We saw a lot of good things. We saw some things we need to work on,” Gruden said. “Now it’s about seeing how they can improve and if they can develop some kind of consistency in what they’re doing.”

While Saturday will mark the eighth preseason meeting between the Redskins and Packers since 1961, the teams have met a total of 36 times in regular season and postseason play. The Packers currently hold a 20-15-1 edge in the all-time series between the two teams, including an 18-14-1 advantage in regular season play.