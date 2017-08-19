Chesapeake’s Frightmare ranks first on Top Virginia Haunted Houses list

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – “Frightmare,” an adult-oriented haunted house, was named number one on Scare Factor’s list of 2017 Top Virginia Haunted Houses.

Scare Factor created the list after hosting their second annual nationwide poll, where haunted house goers could vote for their must-see haunted attractions in Virginia.

The “Rated R” haunt has intense and graphic scenes of carnage and disturbing images. Guests 13 and under require adult supervision.

This year’s theme is “Sinister,” which promises an even more horrifying experience!

Frightmare opens at 7 p.m. from September 15 through Halloween. Tickets are $15 including tax.

Another local haunt, Granby Manor in Yorktown, ranked fourth on the list. The manor is loosely based on Disney’s Haunted Mansion and offers a more of a classical haunted house experience.