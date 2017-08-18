Student pilot crashes plane in New Kent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) -- A student pilot and flight instructor crashed their small plane in a field on Route 665, near Crosses Grove Road, in the Quinton area of New Kent County, CBS 6 reports.

"A small, fixed-wing, private aircraft crash landed into a field and then struck a fence," a Virginia State Police spokeswoman said. "There was a pilot and one passenger onboard at the time of the crash."

The instructor and student pilot were doing touch and go training, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Ricky Williams.

On the fourth touch and go, the pilot and student experienced engine trouble while looking for a safe place to land.

The plane hit a wooden fence before crashing on Liberty Hill Road. The plane went down into the middle of the road, about 50 yards away from homes.

The student pilot was flown to VCU Medical Center with serious non-life threatening injuries. The flight instructor suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email news tips and photos here.