Norfolk Botanical Garden to host 7th annual Honey Bee Festival Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. – Everyone’s buzzing with excitement!

Norfolk Botanical Garden and the Beekeepers Guild of Southeast Virginia will hose the 7th annual Virginia Honey Bee Festifal from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more about the critical role of bees and find out how you can help protect them.

Guests will enjoy children’s activities, demonstrations, honey products and samples, a costume “Waggle Dance” with the NBG Queen Bee and more. You’ll even be able to see the inside of a real live bee hive, and children that are dressed as a bee will receive a free honey stick!

The Honey Bee Festival is free with Garden admission and will take place in the Baker Hall Visitor Center and terrace.

Norfolk Botanical Garden is located on 6700 Azalea Garden Rd., Norfolk, Va. 23518.

Click here for more information and here for more information on the Beekeepers Guild of Southeast Virginia.