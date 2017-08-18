Local teen enlists in the Marine Corps, then gets call to model with IMG Worldwide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Hampton Roads teen is in the middle of two very different worlds: the Marine Corps and modeling with one of the top agencies worldwide, all thanks to a candid photo from prom.

Trevor Jones never thought of himself as a model. He moved to Virginia Beach from a small town in Ohio. His focus was on school and joining the Marine Corps.

“I would wake up in the morning, school, come home, bike down to the Oceanfront to work at Harris Teeter at the grocery store and then I would come home about 11 and do my homework until 1, 2 in the morning,” said Jones.

Since graduating was looming over him, he enlisted in the Marine Corps because his uncle was a Marine who served in Afghanistan.

Then, shortly after enlisting, he got a call saying IMG Models wanted to sign him worldwide. Other models they represent include Gisele Bundchen, Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk and many more famous faces. It all started thanks to a candid prom photo.

“It was straight out of a teenage James Bond movie. We unbuttoned our jackets, threw them back, hands on the hips and just kinda posed. I made the goofiest face I could and somehow that was my discovered photo,” said Jones.

Agent George Kartis is the one who saw the photo on Instagram.

“This isn’t my first rodeo. I’ve been doing this for a long time. I just saw a model. Everything was right,” said Kartis.

Tune in to News 3 at 5 p.m. Friday to watch the special report.