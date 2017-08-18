How to spend your Powerball winnings

NORFOLK Va.- It would be a dream to win the Powerball. So if your fingers are crossed for the big drawing on Saturday, let us indulge you.

If you are the lucky winner of the current $535 million, and you chose to cash out that would be $340.1 million dollars. After tax that amounts to roughly $320 million. The question you face now is what are you going to do with all of that money.

Sure you could invest, or pay off debt. That’s not what we are talking about. Instead, lets take a moment to think about the finer things in life and see what luxuries could become yours.

If you want to eat luxury, a restaurant in New York can make your dreams come true. At $100 apiece, you could buy 3,200,000 24-karat gold donuts covered in icing made from Cristal champagne.

The Gulfstream G650, is the biggest and fastest private jet on the market meaning you could park on at your luxury home of course for $65 million apiece. You could buy more than one, or spend the rest of your money on a pilot, crew and fuel to get around.