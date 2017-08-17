Virginia EBT system down for SNAP recipients

RICHMOND, Va. – EBT customers are being notified of a system outage, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.

The contractor that maintains EBT services for Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is experiencing multi-state problems resulting in the outage.

It is unknown at this time when the system will be restored.

Clients are encouraged to call (866) 281-2448 to check on the status of the system restoration.

SNAP clients can call 2-1-1 to learn of food resources that might be available to supplement their needs during this temporary system outage. Clients can also call the Enterprise Customer Service Center at (855) 635-4370 with any additional questions related to their benefits.