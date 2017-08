MIAMI, Fl. – The National Hurricane Center has confirmed that a new tropical storm has formed Thursday.

Tropical Storm Harvey has formed about 250 miles east of Barbados and currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It is moving west at 270 degrees at 18 mph.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the islands of Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.