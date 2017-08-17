Three NSU basketball players charged in assault of Navy Sailor

NORFOLK, Va. – A U.S. Navy Sailor says she was assaulted Saturday night by three members of the Norfolk State University basketball team.

Malika Hart has bruises all over her face and scratches and scrapes all over her arms and legs. She says on Saturday night she met her husband near the Norfolk State University campus to talk about their divorce.

According to court documents, things took a violent turn.

Derrick Jamerson, Dominique Harper and Gabrielle Swinson have all been charged with simple assault and battery by a mob.

According to Hart, the three attacked her while she was arguing with her husband.

News 3 is not naming Hart’s husband at this time because he does not currently face any charges in relation to the incident.

Court documents say the three students live on NSU’s campus. It also says that Jamerson receives a full athletic scholarship.

News 3 reached out to NSU about the charges, but they said they have “no comment” on the incident. According to the school’s athletic page, Jamerson is listed as a men’s basketball player for the university, while Harper and Swinson are listed as playing for the women’s basketball team. A university spokesperson would not confirm whether or not the students arrested are on the team.

The three students charged are scheduled to be back in court in October.