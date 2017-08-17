Public liquidation auction to be held at Greenbrier Lone Star Steakhouse

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A public on-site liquidation auction is being held August 28 at the former Lone Star Steakhouse location in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake.

The auction is hosted by Peoples Auction Co. on behalf of the City of Chesapeake for taxes owed.

Lone Star Steakhouse closed its doors in January.

The public is invited to bid on a variety of items from the restaurant, including tables, chairs, decor, and kitchen items.

Click here for a full list and pictures of the items up for auction.

The auction will be held Monday, August 28 at the restaurant located at 1570 Crossways Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA 23320.

The doors will open at 9 a.m. for a preview and the auction will begin at 10:30 a.m.

After the auction, the auctioneers will remain on site until 5 p.m. for item removal. You will also be able to remove the items on Thursday, August 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be a 10% buyer’s premium on all purchases made. Purchases must be paid in full the day of the auction by cash, cashier’s check, VISA or MasterCard (5% fee on card purchases).

36.779465 -76.233077