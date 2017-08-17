Future postpones Virginia dates after Charlottesville tragedy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Rapper Future has postponed his Virginia Beach and Charlottesville concert dates after the tragic events that took place in Charlottesville last weekend, according to Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater’s Facebook page.

The Atlanta rapper was scheduled to perform at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Saturday and at Veterans United on Sunday as part of his FreeBandz tour.

Instead, his FreeWishes Foundation will connect with the University of Virginia for an unknown charitable contribution.

