VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are currently at the scene of a fatal crash on Lynnhaven Parkway.

At this time, southbound Lynnhaven Parkway is closed to traffic at Pleasant Valley Road.

VBPD working fatal traffic accident. Southbound Lynnhaven Pkwy closed at Pleasant Valley. More to follow. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 17, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Get updates on-the-go with our News 3 mobile app