Westbound I-264 shut down at Birdneck Road due to double fatal crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – All lanes of westbound I-264 in Virginia Beach are shut down at Birdneck Road due to a three-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities.

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred around 7:40 a.m.

A silver sedan traveling eastbound on I-264 crossed over the median and hit a sedan and SUV traveling in the westbound lanes.

In addition to the two fatalities, one other person was injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The westbound lanes of I-264 are expected to remain closed for several hours as the scene is cleared and investigated.

