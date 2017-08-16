Westbound I-264 shut down at Birdneck Road due to double fatal crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – All lanes of westbound I-264 in Virginia Beach are shut down at Birdneck Road due to a three-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities.
Virginia State Police say the crash occurred around 7:40 a.m.
A silver sedan traveling eastbound on I-264 crossed over the median and hit a sedan and SUV traveling in the westbound lanes.
In addition to the two fatalities, one other person was injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The westbound lanes of I-264 are expected to remain closed for several hours as the scene is cleared and investigated.
36.852926 -75.977985