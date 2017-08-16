Suffolk man pleads guilty to terrorism charge

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a terrorism charge he received for trying to provide support to ISIS.

Lionel Williams pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to aid a foreign terrorism organization.

Williams made the plea during a court hearing on Wednesday morning.

FBI agents arrested Williams at his home last December. Court documents say he had been posting videos and content in support of ISIS on Facebook. He had also been talking with an FBI-controlled account on Facebook and even met with an undercover agent, according to the court documents.

As part of the plea agreement, both sides agreed to a 20-year sentence, but the judge said she wants to review the case before accepting it.

