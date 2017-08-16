Police: Man arrested for jumping off bridge with daughter

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A man has been arrested after allegedly jumping with his daughter off a bridge into the Cumberland River earlier this month.

The incident happened at the Silliman Evans Bridge in the early morning hours of Aug. 6.

Police say 49-year-old Steve Comiskey drove his 12-year-old daughter to the bridge in a white cargo van.

He allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 24 before stopping and telling his daughter they had to jump into the river to protect themselves.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department arrived in rescue boats, but Comiskey allegedly refused to allow his daughter to board and told her the fire department was part of “a conspiracy.”

Eventually, Comiskey allowed both of them to be rescued.

The girl was not injured in the incident and is now in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services.

Comiskey was hospitalized but has since been released. He is charged with reckless endangerment.

Comiskey is free on $15,000 bond after being arrested at his home on Tuesday night.