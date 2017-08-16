Norfolk mayor suggests moving downtown Confederate monument

NORFOLK, Va. – Mayor Alexander said Wednesday that he will make a recommendation to City Council that they move the Confederate memorial on Main Street to a more suitable location to honor the Confederate war dead.

He said times have changed and a cemetery where the war dead are resting may be the best place to honor them. Mayor Alexander also said this is a suggestion and he will discuss this with council and the body will make the final decision.

Earlier Wednesday the local Black Lives Matter chapter announced a demonstration at the Main Street Confederate monument.

The group plans to meet at the monument at 4 p.m. for a ‘peaceful demonstration.’

Norfolk Police said they will be in attendance for security.

A Subway Restaurant in the area said they closed around 12 p.m. to ensure employee safety.

News 3 will have a crew at the demonstration Wednesday evening.

