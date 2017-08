× New school year, new haircut! Get your hair back-to-school ready

New year, new you! The saying works for the kids going back to school, too!

News 3 This Morning stopped in at AOC Salon in Norfolk to check out this years styles.

If you don’t want a new cut, you can also add things like braids, ponytails and accessories to spice up your hair as you begin this new year.

For some first day of school ideas, click here!