Man plucked from water moments before sailboat sank meets his Coast Guard rescuers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man rescued by the Coast Guard in June finally met those who saved him from the water.

Jack Van Ommen, owner, operator and builder of the sailing vessel Fleetwood, was rescued by an Air Station Elizabeth City helicopter crew and rescue swimmer pulled him from the water.

Moments later, The Fleetwood took on water, sinking.

Van Ommen wanted to meet the crew members who saved his life.

Wednesday he got the chance to meet not just the rescue swimmer but also the communications staff who talked to him on the radio.