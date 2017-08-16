Head-on collision kills 2 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a head-on crash, killing two people, early Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in the 2900 block of E. Little Creek Road near Nancy Drive.

The preliminary information has revealed that a silver Chrysler 200 was driving in the wrong direction and struck a black Hyundai Sonata head-on.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 39-year old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 26-year old man driving the Hyundai was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died, according to a release.

Police say the drivers were the only occupants in the vehicles, and no other cars were involved. Their identities will be released after their families have been notified.

