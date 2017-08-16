× First Warning Traffic – Wednesday bridge openings and road closures

BRIDGE OPENINGS

(Thursday) James River Bridge – 5:45 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT

For the week of August 13-19

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west August 13-17, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255). The Sunday night eastbound closure will not begin before 10 p.m.

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) August 13-17, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Full ramp closure on I-64 west to VA-143 (exit 243B) on August 14-17, starting as early as 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. The Sunday night closure will not begin before 10 p.m. Detour in place.

There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound at the HRBT August 13-17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound past Granby Street (Exit 276) to the Willoughby Bridge: August 13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 14-17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound at the HRBT August 14-15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures on I-664 south from 26 th Street (Exit 6) to Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) in Newport News: August 18 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. August 19 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single-lane closures northbound from the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel to 25 th Street (Exit 6) in Newport News: August 13 and August 16-18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 19 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-264, Berkley Bridge: The Berkley Bridge will briefly close for routine testing as follows. Motorists should expect delays and plan an alternate route: August 14 from 7 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

The Berkley Bridge will briefly close for routine testing as follows. Motorists should expect delays and plan an alternate route:

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: August 13-17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 18 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. August 19 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: August 14-18 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

I-64 Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: At the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south: August 13-17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. August 14-17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Exit 220 (Route 33, New Kent County) and Exit 242-A (VA-199 west/Williamsburg/Jamestown).

Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: August 13-17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place: Single-lane closure southbound August 14-16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between College Drive (Exit 8-A) and US-17 north/James River Bridge/Bridge Road (Exit 9). From I-664 north, the off-ramp to Route 164 east (Exit 9) will be closed August13-15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. From I-664 north, the off-ramp to Route 164 west (Exit 9) will be closed August 14-16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. From Route 164 east, the on-ramp to I-664 north will be closed August 13-15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. From Route 164 west, the on-ramp to I-664 north will be closed August 14-17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place:

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Alternating lane closures across all lanes, ramp closures and single-lane closures as follows: Alternating lane closures eastbound August 13-17 from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. between I-64 west/Granby Street and Gate 3A. The Terminal Boulevard on-ramp will also be closed. Alternating lane closures westbound August 13-17 from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Gate 3A and I-64 west/Granby Street. The Terminal Boulevard on-ramp will also be closed. The ramp from I-64 east to I-564 west will be closed August 13-17 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Single-lane closures westbound at the Runway Tunnel August 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes, ramp closures and single-lane closures as follows:

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures eastbound August 14-18 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dual-lane closures eastbound August 14-18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Dual-lane closures westbound August 14-18 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Single-lane closures westbound August 14-18 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

I-64/Northampton Blvd Interchange Project, Norfolk: Nightly lane closures will occur on I-64 west as well as the on-ramps and off-ramps at Northampton Boulevard (Exit 282) as follows:

Nightly lane closures will occur on I-64 west as well as the on-ramps and off-ramps at Northampton Boulevard (Exit 282) as follows: I-64 East exit ramp (Exit 282) onto Northampton Boulevard will be closed Sunday, August 13 at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. with August 14 as back-up date.

I-64 West exit ramp (Exit 282) onto Northampton Boulevard will be closed Monday, August 14 at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. with August 15 as back-up date.

CAUTION: I-64 West on-ramp and merge lane from Northampton are narrowed and a concrete barrier is installed. Please use caution when entering I-64 West from Northampton.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures August 13-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road. A full closure of Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Almeda Avenue is underway in the month of August. Detours for motorists traveling eastbound and westbound on Robin Hood Road direct traffic to use Military Highway, East Princess Anne Road and Almeda Avenue.

Alternating single-lane closures August 13-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:

Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Starting at 6 p.m. August 14 and ending no later than noon August 18 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). Starting 8 p.m. August 13 and ending no later than noon August 18 between Ridley Road and Old Bridge Road.



I-95 Southbound, Greensville County: Single-lane closures southbound between Exit 4 (Route 629) and Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times: August 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Single-lane closures southbound between Exit 4 (Route 629) and Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times: